Taiwan's most underrated cultural towns: A list

Taiwan is often lauded for its vibrant cities and breathtaking landscapes, but its lesser-known towns offer some unique cultural experiences that are definitely worth exploring. These towns give you a peek into Taiwan's rich history, traditional crafts, and colorful local life. From ancient streets to artisan communities, these destinations promise an enriching journey beyond the regular tourist spots. Here are some surprising Taiwanese towns that shine for their cultural offerings.

Lukang Discovering the charm of Lukang Lukang is famous for its well-preserved historical architecture and traditional arts. Strolling through its narrow lanes, you will find ancient temples, old houses, and artisan workshops. The town is known for its intricate wood carvings as well as lantern-making traditions. You can either explore the Lukang Folk Arts Museum to learn more about local crafts or just enjoy the serene atmosphere of this charming town.

Sanyi Exploring traditional crafts in Sanyi If you're into traditional woodworking and sculpture, Sanyi is a haven. Taiwan's woodcarving capital, Sanyi is lined with workshops where you can see artisans at work or even try carving yourself! The Sanyi Wood Sculpture Museum displays exquisite pieces from different eras, giving an insight into this everlasting craft.

Wulai Experiencing Indigenous culture in Wulai Wulai, a picturesque town, also provides a rare chance to soak in Taiwanese indigenous culture. The town, which is home to the Atayal people, showcases some cultural performances and traditional crafts such as weaving and beadwork. You can also relax in natural hot springs surrounded by lush mountains or hop on the vintage Wulai Scenic Train for stunning views of the area.

Beipu Immersing in Hakka heritage at Beipu With its preserved architecture and culinary delights, Beipu gives an authentic insight into Hakka culture. The town is known for Lei Cha (ground tea), a traditional Hakka drink prepared by grinding tea leaves with nuts and seeds. You can join Lei Cha-making sessions or head to Beipu Old Street to taste other Hakka specialties while soaking in the historical ambiance.