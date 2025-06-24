Surprising ways to use sesame seeds in your daily cooking

Small yet mighty, sesame seeds have been a staple in various cuisines for centuries. Famous for their nutty flavor and rich nutritional profile, the seeds are often used as toppings/garnishes. But their versatility goes far beyond these traditional uses. In vegetarian cuisine around the world, sesame seeds are being used in surprising ways that enhance both taste and texture. Here are some innovative uses of sesame seeds that might surprise you.

Dairy substitute Sesame seed milk: A dairy alternative Another plant-based alternative to dairy milk that is gaining popularity is sesame seed milk. Prepared by blending soaked sesame seeds with water and straining the mixture, this milk is rich in calcium and magnesium. It provides a creamy texture similar to that of cow's milk without lactose or cholesterol. Perfect for people with dairy allergies or lactose intolerance, sesame seed milk can be used in smoothies, cereals, and baking recipes.

Versatile paste Tahini beyond hummus Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, is usually associated with hummus. But tahini has uses beyond the popular dip. In vegetarian cooking, tahini can be used as a base for salad dressings or sauces when mixed with lemon juice and garlic. It also makes an excellent spread on toast or sandwiches and can even be added to desserts like cookies or brownies for richness.

Nut-free option Sesame seed butter: A nut-free spread For those who are allergic to nuts but crave the creamy texture of nut butter spreads like peanut butter or almond butter, sesame seed butter serves as an excellent alternative. Prepared by grinding roasted sesame seeds into a smooth paste (similar to tahini, but thicker in consistency due to less oil content), it offers healthy fats along with protein. Perfect on bread slices or crackers!

Crunchy texture Crispy coating for vegetables Sesame seeds make for an amazing crunchy coating when used on veggies before baking them at high temperatures (200 degrees Celsius/392 degrees Fahrenheit). By mixing whole white/black toasted sesames into breadcrumbs, along with spices like paprika powder, they make for flavorful crusts around veggies like zucchini sticks. These turn crispy after roasting while keeping moisture inside with their natural oils found within each tiny seed itself!