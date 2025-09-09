Cauliflower + turmeric: 5 dishes you must try

Cauliflower and turmeric are two ingredients that have become increasingly popular in everyday cooking. Famous for their health benefits, these ingredients are being used in innovative ways to create unexpectedly delicious dishes. The mild flavor of cauliflower goes well with the earthy taste of turmeric, making them a versatile pair in the kitchen. Here's how you can incorporate these two into different meals to enhance flavor and nutrition.

Dish 1 Roasted cauliflower with turmeric Roasting cauliflower with turmeric is an easy yet delicious way of having this vegetable. Toss cauliflower florets in olive oil, turmeric, salt, and pepper before roasting them at high temperature. You'll get a crispy texture that complements the natural sweetness of cauliflower. The addition of turmeric not just lends color but also gives anti-inflammatory properties. Serve it as side or toss it in salads for crunch.

Dish 2 Turmeric-spiced cauliflower rice Cauliflower rice makes an excellent low-carb substitute for regular rice. Grate or process cauliflower into small granules and saute with turmeric and other spices like cumin and coriander, and you have a fragrant base for any meal. It's easy to whip up and you can add vegetables or herbs of your choice. The subtle taste of cauliflower with aromatic spices makes it an appealing option.

Dish 3 Creamy cauliflower soup with turmeric A creamy cauliflower soup infused with turmeric is just what you need to warm you up on cooler days. How to make it? Start by sauteing onions and garlic, add chopped cauliflower florets, vegetable broth, and turmeric powder. Once cooked till tender, blend it till smooth for a velvety texture without using cream or dairy products. Voila! You have a nourishing soup rich in antioxidants from both cauliflower and turmeric.