For hikers: 5 breathtaking trails in Asia

Asia is home to some of the most beautiful, yet unexplored trekking routes, which are perfect for those seeking adventure off the beaten path. These trails take you through stunning landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and rich cultural experiences. From lush forests to towering mountains, these treks promise an unforgettable journey for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Here are five unique routes that will take you through Asia's hidden gems.

Myanmar adventure The Kalaw to Inle Lake trek The Kalaw to Inle Lake trek in Myanmar is a six-day journey through picturesque villages and rolling hills. The route gives a glimpse into the lives of local communities, with opportunities to interact with villagers and learn about their traditional crafts. The trek is not too difficult, making it suitable for most fitness levels. The trail also takes you through beautiful landscapes, including tea plantations and rice fields.

Nepalese marvel The Annapurna Circuit Nepal's Annapurna Circuit is a classic trek that offers stunning views of the Annapurna mountain range. Spanning over 200 kilometers, this route takes trekkers through diverse terrains, from subtropical forests to alpine meadows. The circuit also passes several traditional Gurung villages, where you can experience local culture and hospitality. Although it is a challenging trek, the breathtaking scenery makes it worth every effort.

Indian exploration The Tawang Monastery trek Located in Arunachal Pradesh, India, the trek takes you to one of the largest monasteries in India. The trek offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks and lush valleys. Trekkers will pass through quaint villages where they can experience local customs and traditions. The moderate difficulty level makes it accessible for most trekkers looking for an immersive cultural experience amidst nature.

Himalayan pilgrimage The Gosaikunda Lake trek The trek to a series of high-altitude lakes in Nepal is a journey through the Himalayas. It leads to lakes that are significant to many. The trail offers stunning views of snow-capped peaks and dense forests. It is home to a variety of plants and animals. Although it is a strenuous trek due to altitude gain, the serene beauty of the lakes makes it worthwhile.