Latvia's lesser-known national parks: A list

Latvia, a country in Northern Europe's Baltic region, has a number of national parks that are still untouched by international tourists. These parks give you the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the beauty of nature through varied terrains, rich biodiversity, and calm surroundings. From dense forests to tranquil lakes, Latvia's national parks are the perfect setting for nature lovers looking for some peace and adventure away from touristy crowds.

#1 Gauja National Park: A natural wonderland Gauja National Park is the largest and the oldest national park in Latvia. It has diverse landscapes including sandstone cliffs, caves, and river valleys. The park hosts over 900 plant species and several animal species including deer and lynx. One can either wander on the hiking trails or canoe on the Gauja River. The park also boasts of historical sites like Turaida Castle, adding cultural value to its natural beauty.

#2 Kemeri National Park: Wetlands & wildlife Kemeri National Park is famous for its vast wetlands, consisting of bogs, swamps, and lakes. The park is a paradise for birdwatchers with more than 200 bird species recorded here. The Great Kemeri Bog Boardwalk provides an easily accessible opportunity for visitors to get up-close with the unique ecosystem of the bogs. Plus, mineral springs in the region have been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.

#3 Slitere National Park: Coastal charm Slitere National Park is situated on Latvia's western coast along the Baltic Sea. It features diverse habitats such as coastal dunes, forests, and meadows housing different plants and animal life forms. The park provides scenic views from Cape Kolka where visitors can see the meeting point of two seas—Gulf of Riga and open Baltic Sea—creating dramatic waves during certain seasons.