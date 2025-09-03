Mountain hiking in Asia: Top spots, tips, and more

Asia boasts some of the most stunning mountain hikes, however, many are underrated and unexplored. These trails promise unique experiences- from lush landscapes, cultural encounters, to solitude- without the crowd in more popular destinations. Exploring these hidden gems can make for an unforgettable adventure for hiking enthusiasts looking for something different. Here are some incredible mountain hikes across Asia that deserve more attention.

#1 Trekking through Sapa's rice terraces Sapa in northern Vietnam guarantees a breathtaking trek through its famous rice terraces. The hike lets you experience the daily life of local ethnic minorities and enjoy sweeping views of terraced fields dotting the mountainside. The ideal time to go is from September to November when the rice paddies are at their most vibrant green or golden hues.

#2 Discovering Bhutan's Druk Path Trek The moderate Druk Path Trek in Bhutan connects Paro and Thimphu over a period of six days. The trail takes you through stunning rhododendron forests, high-altitude lakes, and centuries-old monasteries. The trek offers stunning views of Mount Gangkar Puensum, the world's highest unclimbed peak. Spring and autumn are ideal times to undertake this journey as weather conditions are favorable.

#3 Exploring Taiwan's Yushan National Park Yushan National Park, Taiwan's pride, is home to Jade Mountain (Yushan), the tallest peak in the island at 3,952 meters above sea level. The main trail is difficult but the variety of flora and fauna along the way makes it worthwhile. Hikers can witness different climates as they rise from subtropical forests to alpine conditions at the summit.

#4 Hiking Malaysia's Mount Kinabalu Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, Malaysia, is famous for its rich biodiversity and stunning granite peaks at 4,095 meters above sea level. The climb usually lasts two days with a night halt at Laban Rata Resthouse before proceeding to the summit early morning to catch the sunrise over Borneo Island's landscape below.