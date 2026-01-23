Unique keepsakes from Dutch weddings couples cherish

Dutch weddings are steeped in tradition, with customs that have been followed for generations. These traditions not only make the day special but also give couples unique keepsakes to treasure forever. From symbolic gestures to meaningful rituals, Dutch wedding traditions offer a glimpse into the culture and values of the Netherlands . Here are five unique keepsakes from Dutch weddings that couples can cherish as they start their journey together.

#1 The bridal crown tradition In some regions of the Netherlands, brides wear a bridal crown made of flowers or other natural materials. This crown symbolizes purity and innocence and is often passed down through generations as a family heirloom. After the wedding, it is common for brides to preserve their crowns by drying them or keeping them in shadow boxes. This keepsake serves as a beautiful reminder of the couple's vows and the day.

#2 The wedding ring pillow A wedding ring pillow is an essential part of many Dutch ceremonies. Usually made from soft fabrics adorned with lace or embroidery, this pillow holds the wedding rings until they are exchanged during the ceremony. Couples often keep this pillow as a memento of their vows. Some even personalize it with initials or dates to make it more special.

#3 The traditional wedding cake topper Dutch wedding cakes are often topped with figurines representing the couple in traditional attire. These cake toppers become cherished keepsakes after the celebration, symbolizing unity and partnership. Many couples save these figurines in decorative boxes or display them at home as reminders of their commitment.

#4 The handkerchief tradition In some areas, handkerchiefs embroidered with initials or dates are given to guests during weddings. Guests use them during emotional moments, like speeches or dances, and later return them to the couple as keepsakes filled with memories from the day. This tradition adds a personal touch and allows everyone to contribute to creating lasting memories.