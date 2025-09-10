Unique homecoming rituals from around the world

Homecoming rituals are an important aspect of cultural identity, providing insights into the traditions and values of various societies. These practices frequently include unique ceremonies that commemorate the return of individuals to their homes or communities. From elaborate feasts to symbolic gestures, these rituals differ from place to place, showcasing the diverse ways in which homecomings are celebrated. Here are 5 such cultural practices.

#1 Japanese omotenashi welcome In Japan, omotenashi is a concept ingrained in hospitality and respect. When someone comes back home, it's a normal thing to offer them tea as an act of welcome and care. The preparation and serving of tea is done with utmost attention to detail, reflecting sincerity and warmth. This practice highlights how much effort is put into making guests feel special and comfortable on their return.

#2 Indian aarti ceremony In India, an aarti ceremony is usually performed when someone returns home after a long time. The ritual involves waving a lit lamp in front of the person while chanting prayers or hymns. The light from the lamp signifies purity and protection from negative energies. It's said this practice not only welcomes people back but also blesses them with positive energy for their future endeavors.

#3 Maori powhiri ceremony The Maori people of New Zealand have a traditional welcome ceremony called powhiri. The ritual involves speeches, songs, and dances by hosts as well as visitors at marae (meeting grounds). Powhiri is an important cultural exchange, where relationships are strengthened through shared experiences. It symbolizes unity between those returning home and their community members.

#4 Greek plate smashing tradition In Greece, plate smashing is occasionally incorporated into celebratory occasions such as weddings or homecomings to convey joy exuberantly, without words being necessary. Plates are hurled onto floors, shattering into pieces, representing how one lets go off the past and begins afresh with new beginnings around the corner. Although not practiced everywhere in Greece, it is still popular among certain regions, adding a jovial element to any gathering occasion.