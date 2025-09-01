5 rice-based Indian street snacks you must try

The soul of India's street food scene lies in savory rice breakfasts, and that speaks volumes about the country's diverse palate. Every region, be it the busy streets of Mumbai or the serene lanes of Kerala , has something unique to offer in terms of rice. And these not just highlight local flavors but also guarantee a hearty morning meal for many.

Dish 1 Poha: A light yet filling delight Another popular breakfast dish in western India (Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh) is poha. Prepared with flattened rice, it is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice. Often topped with sev or peanuts for added crunch, poha is light yet filling. It's an affordable option too, typically costing around ₹20 to ₹30 per serving at street stalls.

Dish 2 Idli: Steamed perfection Coming from South India, idli is a staple breakfast item prepared from fermented rice batter. These soft steamed cakes are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar. Idlis are also famous for their simplicity and nutritional value as they are low on calories yet rich on carbs. At most street vendors, a plate of idlis costs between ₹30 and ₹50.

Dish 3 Puttu: A Kerala specialty A traditional Kerala breakfast, puttu is the dish for you if you like your mornings a bit sweet and a bit savory. Steamed in cylindrical molds, puttu is made by layering ground rice flour and grated coconut. It goes perfectly with banana or kadala curry (black chickpeas). Puttu's unique preparation makes it stand apart from other rice-based breakfasts. Puttu is priced between ₹40-60 depending on accompaniments.