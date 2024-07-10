In brief Simplifying... In brief Alexandria, Egypt, is a treasure trove of history, from the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a modern tribute to the ancient world's greatest library, to the towering Pompey's Pillar, a testament to Roman architecture.

Dive beneath the waves to explore sunken cities, visit the Qaitbay Citadel, a medieval fortress with stunning sea views, or delve into the underground Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa to uncover ancient burial customs.

This city offers a captivating journey through time, revealing Egypt's rich heritage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Unveiling Alexandria's time-capsuled monuments

By Anujj Trehaan 09:40 am Jul 10, 202409:40 am

What's the story Alexandria, Egypt's charming port city, is a treasure trove of history and culture. Founded by Alexander the Great in 331 B.C., it has witnessed centuries of civilization, from the Ptolemaic Kingdom to the modern era. Today, it offers travelers a unique glimpse into its storied past through its well-preserved monuments that stand as silent witnesses to time.

Modern Echo

The lighthouse reborn: Bibliotheca Alexandrina

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina is a contemporary tribute to the ancient Library of Alexandria, one of the classical world's greatest libraries. This modern marvel isn't just a library; it's a cultural complex where history and future converge. Housing millions of books and an impressive collection of manuscripts and artifacts, it offers visitors a deep dive into Egyptian heritage and human knowledge itself.

Roman footprint

The pillar that stands alone: Pompey's Pillar

Pompey's Pillar is an ancient Roman triumphal column that rises majestically in Alexandria. Despite its name, it was actually erected in honor of Emperor Diocletian in 297 AD. Standing at over 20 meters high, this monolithic column made of red Aswan granite is the tallest ancient monument in Alexandria. It symbolizes the enduring legacy of Roman architectural prowess and their imprint on Egyptian soil.

Underwater wonders

Submerged mysteries: Sunken cities off Alexandria's coast

Beneath the waves off Alexandria's coast, ancient ruins rest. These include segments of palaces, temples, and even whole cities that were submerged thousands of years ago by natural disasters. Divers can explore spellbinding structures decorated with hieroglyphs and statues on the seabed. This underwater journey offers a unique adventure into Egypt's magnificent past, revealing its submerged mysteries firsthand.

Coastal guardian

A fortress by the sea: Qaitbay Citadel

Built on the exact site of the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria, Qaitbay Citadel is a medieval fortress constructed in 1477 by Sultan Qaitbay. Its robust walls, facing the sea, guarded against invasions. Today, it welcomes visitors from around the globe to explore its ramparts for panoramic views over the Mediterranean and to delve into maritime history within its museum.

Underground marvels

A royal necropolis: Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa

The Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa merge Greco-Roman burial practices with Egyptian customs. This vast underground necropolis, dating back to the second century A.D., houses tombs on several levels beneath the surface, including a banquet hall where families once held ritual meals to honor their dead. Its detailed carvings and the solemn atmosphere offer deep insight into ancient beliefs regarding life after death.