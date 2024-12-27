Summarize Simplifying... In short Gujarat's street food offers a delightful mix of flavors, from the light and spongy dhokla to the wholesome Kathiawadi thali.

Unveiling Gujarat's vegetarian street food paradise

10:17 am Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Gujarat, located in western India, holds a special place in the world of vegetarian cuisine. Its streets are a culinary playground, offering a plethora of dishes that tantalize the taste buds and immerse you in the state's vibrant culture. From savory snacks to decadent desserts, the choices are vast and cater to all taste preferences. This article explores some must-try street foods that define Gujarat's gastronomic landscape.

Dhokla

The king of snacks: Dhokla

Dhokla is a staple Gujarati snack prepared from fermented rice and chickpea batter. It's light, spongy, and served with a tangy tempering of mustard seeds and green chilies, often accompanied by a side of fresh coriander chutney. A plate of dhokla is priced at ₹50, and it's a go-to option for breakfast or as an evening snack all over the state.

Kathiawadi thali

A flavorful journey: Kathiawadi thali

Kathiawadi cuisine hails from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and promises a rollercoaster ride of flavors for your taste buds. A standard Kathiawadi thali comprises bajra rotla, sev tamatar sabzi, ringan no olo (smoked eggplant curry), khichdi, and buttermilk for that perfect finish. Costing around ₹150 per thali, it's a wholesome meal that satiates both hunger and cravings.

Jalebi fafda

Sweet indulgence: Jalebi fafda

Jalebi fafda is a classic Gujarati pairing frequently enjoyed as a breakfast or festive treat. Fafda is a crunchy snack made from gram flour, and jalebi is a sweet delicacy created by deep-frying maida flour batter in pretzel or circular shapes and then immersing it in sugar syrup. The combination provides a harmonious blend of sweet and savory flavors, all for just ₹70.

Kulfi falooda

Cooling delight: Kulfi falooda

Gujarat's kulfi falooda is not just ice cream, it's an experience! Imagine creamy kulfi made from thickened milk, paired with cornflour or arrowroot noodles, refreshing soaked basil seeds, sweet rose syrup, and a sprinkle of dry fruits for good measure. This dessert doesn't just beat the heat on sizzling summer days, it also treats your taste buds like royalty - all for a modest ₹60 per serving.

Tawa fry

Street side sizzlers: Tawa fry items

Tawa fry items include a variety of vegetables such as baby potatoes, brinjal slices, or whole tomatoes. These are fried on a large tawa with special Gujarati spices like garlic paste and ajwain. Served with bread rolls or as part of larger meals, they're a street food staple across Gujarat, costing between ₹80-₹100 based on your choice.