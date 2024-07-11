In short Simplifying... In short Tasmania's wilderness offers a variety of experiences, from the six-day Overland Track hike through diverse landscapes to the mesmerizing Southern Lights viewable from locations like Cockle Creek.

Tap into Tasmania's wilderness with these travel recommendations

By Anujj Trehaan 12:35 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Tasmania's wilderness, a vast expanse of untouched nature in Australia, offers an escape into some of the world's most pristine environments. Known for its rugged mountains, dense rainforests, and unique wildlife, this remote area promises adventure and the chance to reconnect with nature in its purest form. A journey here is an opportunity for both adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Hiking adventure

Trek the Overland Track

The Overland Track is a must-do for anyone visiting Tasmania's wilderness. Spanning 65 kilometers through the heart of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, this trek takes you through diverse landscapes from dense forests to alpine plateaus. It typically takes six days to complete, offering huts along the way for overnight stays. Remember to book your pass in advance during peak season.

Aurora viewing

Witness the Southern Lights

One of Tasmania's best-kept secrets is its spectacular view of the Southern Lights, also known as Aurora Australis. For those eager to see these mesmerizing lights dance across the sky, it's recommended to head to Cockle Creek, South Arm Peninsula, or Mount Wellington. The phenomenon is unpredictable but tends to be more visible during the winter months and on clear, cloudless nights.

Nature exploration

Explore Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park

Cradle Mountain-Lake St. Clair National Park, nestled within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, is renowned for its iconic Cradle Mountain. The park offers a variety of walking trails around Dove Lake and the mountain itself, catering to all fitness levels. Additionally, it provides opportunities for spotting unique wildlife such as wombats, Tasmanian devils, and echidnas, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Rainforest discovery

Visit Tarkine Rainforest

The Tarkine Rainforest, one of Australia's vast temperate rainforests, is rich in Aboriginal heritage and natural beauty. It offers walking trails of various lengths and difficulties, allowing for deep exploration of its lush environment. Visitors have the chance to see unique wildlife, including the giant freshwater crayfish, making it a key destination for nature enthusiasts seeking adventure and tranquility.