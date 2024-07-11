In short Simplifying... In short Looking for a calcium-rich vegan cheese alternative? Almond cheese, fortified nutritional yeast, and soy-based cheese are excellent choices, packed with calcium and other essential nutrients.

Vegan cheese: Your go-to calcium-rich alternatives

By Anujj Trehaan 12:20 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story When it comes to vegan diets, finding adequate sources of calcium can be a challenge. Cheese, a primary calcium source in many diets, is off the table for vegans. However, several plant-based cheese alternatives not only mimic the taste and texture of traditional cheese but are also rich in calcium. Let's explore some of these nutritious options.

Almond-based cheese

Almond cheese stands out as a popular vegan cheese alternative, thanks to its creamy texture and nutty flavor. Almonds are naturally high in calcium, making almond-based cheese a great option for those looking to boost their intake. Additionally, this type of cheese is often fortified with extra calcium and vitamin D during production, enhancing its nutritional profile further.

Fortified nutritional yeast

Nutritional yeast is a vegan cooking staple, known for its cheesy flavor and versatility. Rich in protein, it's often fortified with calcium, vitamins B12 and D. Sprinkling nutritional yeast over dishes or incorporating it into vegan cheese recipes can significantly increase your daily calcium intake. This makes it an invaluable addition to vegan diets, enhancing both flavor and nutritional value.

Soy-based cheese

Soybeans, naturally rich in calcium, make soy-based cheeses a top choice for vegans. Available in slices, shreds, and spreads, these cheeses cater to various tastes and dishes. Brands often fortify their soy cheeses with extra calcium and vitamins, enhancing their nutritional profile. This ensures that those on a vegan diet can enjoy delicious cheese alternatives while getting essential nutrients.

Tahini as a cheesy sauce base

Tahini might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking about cheese alternatives, but its high calcium content makes it an excellent base for creamy sauces. Made from sesame seeds which are loaded with calcium, tahini can be mixed with nutritional yeast and spices to create a delicious sauce that mimics the richness of melted cheese.

Calcium-set tofu

Calcium-set tofu, made with calcium sulfate, offers a versatile, dairy-free "cheese" alternative high in bioavailable calcium. This type of tofu can be easily crumbled over salads or blended into smoothies, making it simple to increase your daily calcium intake. Incorporating such plant-based alternatives into your meals ensures you're meeting essential nutrient requirements while enjoying flavors reminiscent of traditional dairy products.