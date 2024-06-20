In brief Simplifying... In brief Spirulina, a vegan superfood, can be creatively used in various dishes for a nutritious boost.

Start your day with a spirulina smoothie bowl, snack on energizing spirulina bars, refresh with green galaxy lemonade, enjoy a meal of vegan spirulina pesto pasta, and end with no-bake spirulina cheesecake bites.

Spirulina: Savor dishes made of this vegan superfood

06/20/2024

What's the story Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is celebrated as a vegan superfood, rich in phytonutrients. Known for its high protein content and wide range of vitamins and minerals, incorporating spirulina into treats boosts their nutritional value and adds a vibrant hue. Here are five simple spirulina-infused vegan treats to energize your day, each designed to enhance your health and vitality.

Dish 1

Spirulina smoothie bowl

Start your day with a spirulina smoothie bowl. Blend bananas, plant-based milk, and a tablespoon of spirulina powder until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with your chosen fruits, nuts, and seeds. This treat is not only eye-catching but also rich in antioxidants and essential amino acids, making it a nutritious and energizing breakfast option.

Snack 1

Energizing spirulina bars

For a quick snack, whip up energizing spirulina bars. Combine oats, dates, nuts, coconut oil, and a sprinkle of spirulina powder in a food processor until well mixed. Firmly press the blend into a pan and chill until it solidifies. Slice into bars for a convenient energy lift before workouts or on hectic days, making them an ideal snack choice.

Beverage 1

Green galaxy lemonade

Quench your thirst with green galaxy lemonade. Combine fresh lemon juice, water, and agave syrup to taste in a pitcher. Add just half a teaspoon of spirulina powder and stir until the mixture turns a vibrant green. This refreshing drink is not only visually appealing but also loaded with vitamin C and detoxifying benefits, making it perfect for hydration and refreshment.

Dish 2

Vegan spirulina pesto pasta

Transform traditional pesto with spirulina! Blend basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, and nutritional yeast flakes for a cheesy flavor, along with olive oil and spirulina powder until smooth. Toss this mixture over cooked pasta for an earthy twist on an Italian classic. This recipe offers a nutritious spin, infusing your meal with vibrant color and health benefits.

Dessert 1

No-bake spirulina cheesecake bites

Indulge in no-bake spirulina cheesecake bites without guilt! Combine soaked cashews, lemon juice, maple syrup, vanilla extract and coconut cream with our star ingredient - spirulina. Pour over a crust made from ground almonds and dates. Press into muffin tins and freeze until set. These bites offer a creamy texture, bursting with flavors, plus detoxifying health benefits!