Zucchini: Dishes you can cook with this vegan gluten-free star

By Anujj Trehaan 11:39 am Jun 20, 202411:39 am

What's the story Zucchini is a highly versatile vegetable, ideal for vegan and gluten-free baking. Its moisture-rich quality makes it a perfect ingredient for creating tender, flavorful dishes without the need for eggs or traditional flours. In this article, we present five delicious zucchini bakes that will delight your taste buds while keeping your diet strictly plant-based and gluten-free.

Savory zucchini bread

This savory zucchini bread is a hearty delight, packed with freshly grated zucchini, flaxseeds, and almond flour. Seasoned with aromatic herbs like rosemary and thyme, it offers a fragrant aroma and robust flavor. Enjoy it as a side dish or a satisfying snack. It's nutritious and fulfilling, making it a perfect choice for those on a plant-based, gluten-free diet.

Zucchini muffins with apple sauce

Dive into the soft, inviting texture of these delightful zucchini muffins, made irresistibly moist with unsweetened applesauce. Sweetened naturally with maple syrup, they incorporate a nutritious blend of gluten-free oat flour and almond meal for a wholesome, satisfying bite. These muffins are perfect for a quick breakfast or as a convenient on-the-go snack, offering a guilt-free treat any time of the day.

Chocolate chip zucchini bars

Indulge in chocolate chip zucchini bars, blending nutritious grated zucchini with dark chocolate chips. Crafted with rice flour and buckewheat for structure, these bars are a guilt-free dessert that satisfies sweet cravings while adding a serving of vegetables. Perfect for those seeking a delicious yet healthy indulgence, they combine the best of both worlds in every bite.

Stuffed zucchini boats

Enjoy stuffed zucchini boats, a creative dish where hollowed zucchinis are filled with a tasty mixture of quinoa, black beans, tomatoes and spices, then baked until tender. They serve as an impressive main course that's visually appealing and rich in plant-based protein. This dish is a delightful way to incorporate more greens into your diet while enjoying a burst of flavors.

Lemon poppy seed zucchini cookies

Enjoy lemon poppy seed cookies with a refreshing citrus zest and the nuttiness of poppy seeds. Shredded zucchini is added to the dough, bringing moisture that complements the delicate lemon flavor without dominating it. These treats are made with chickpea flour, making them gluten-free and perfect for pairing with tea or coffee, offering a delightful snack for any moment.