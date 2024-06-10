Next Article

Unveiling Versailles: Beyond the myths

By Anujj Trehaan 02:34 pm Jun 10, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Versailles, emblematic of France's grandeur, is often misunderstood, particularly its majestic gardens. While numerous visitors are drawn to admire the palace's lavishness, prevailing myths about its gardens might dissuade some from exploring further. This guide is dedicated to debunking these myths, thus encouraging travelers to delve into the beauty and rich history of Versailles Gardens without harboring any misconceptions, ensuring a fuller appreciation.

Royalty-free

Myth 1: Only for royalty

A common myth is that Versailles Gardens were solely for royalty, inaccessible to commoners. However, since their inception, they've been open to the public on designated days. Now, everyone can relish their meticulously landscaped terraces, fountains, and groves daily. Far from being an exclusive retreat, these gardens are a testament to French artistry, meant for all to appreciate.

Beyond formality

Myth 2: Just another formal garden

Many believe Versailles Gardens are just another example of formal French garden design. However, they offer much more than manicured lawns and symmetrical patterns. The gardens house hidden groves offering intimate escapes, spectacular fountains with enchanting displays of water and light (during special events), and statues that narrate tales from mythology. Each corner tells a story beyond mere formal beauty.

Nature's embrace

Myth 3: They're all man-made

Many assume Versailles Gardens are entirely man-made, given their elaborate designs. However, nature's touch is evident too. The gardens change with the seasons, offering a stunning color display year-round. Wildflowers and natural areas complement structured designs, reflecting a blend of human craftsmanship and natural beauty. This balance showcases the gardens' dynamic evolution and the seamless integration of artifice with nature's spontaneity.

Accessible beauty

Myth 4: Visiting is expensive

Another widespread myth is that exploring Versailles Gardens is costly. While there are fees for entering the palace and some special exhibitions or events within the gardens, walking through most garden areas is free on many days (except during fountain shows or musical garden events). This makes experiencing the grandeur of Versailles accessible without spending much money—a delightful surprise for many travelers.