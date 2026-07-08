Start your day with matcha breakfast pudding

Tip 1

Almond milk base for creaminess

Using almond milk as a base for your matcha pudding adds a creamy texture without the extra calories of dairy. Almond milk also adds a hint of nuttiness that goes well with the earthy flavor of matcha. Simply whisk together almond milk, chia seeds, and matcha powder until smooth, and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. The next morning, you will have a rich, creamy pudding ready to enjoy.