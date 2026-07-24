5 vegetable and fruit peels you should eat
What's the story
Vegetarian meals can be made even more delicious with the addition of peels. Not only do these peels add unique flavors, but they also bring along a host of nutrients. From citrus to root vegetables, each peel has its own distinct taste and texture that can elevate your everyday dishes. Here are five peels that can make your vegetarian meals tastier and more nutritious.
Tip 1
Citrus peels for zesty flavor
Citrus peels, from lemons, oranges, and limes, are packed with essential oils that add a zesty kick to any dish.
They can be grated or sliced thinly and added to salads or desserts for an aromatic twist.
The oils in the peels contain compounds like limonene, which are known for their antioxidant properties.
Using citrus peels not only enhances the flavor but also increases the nutritional value of your meal.
Tip 2
Potato peels as nutrient boosters
Often discarded, potato peels are rich in fiber, vitamins C and B6, and minerals like potassium.
Leaving the skin on when cooking potatoes can add texture and depth to soups or stews.
You can even bake or fry potato skins separately as a crunchy snack option.
By using potato peels, you can make your meals healthier without compromising on taste.
Tip 3
Carrot peels for added crunch
Carrot peels are packed with beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body.
These peels can be left on while cooking carrots to add an extra crunch to salads or stir-fries.
The earthy flavor of carrot peels complements other vegetables well, making them an excellent addition to any vegetarian dish.
Tip 4
Apple peels for sweet notes
Apple peels are packed with fiber and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to your diet.
They add a natural sweetness to both sweet and savory dishes.
When you leave the skin on while cooking apples, you get more texture and flavor in pies or crumbles.
The peel's subtle sweetness goes well with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Tip 5
Cucumber peels for refreshing taste
Cucumber peels are packed with antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and flavonoids, which promote overall health.
They add a refreshing crunch to salads or sandwiches, and their mild flavor complements other ingredients without overpowering them.
Using cucumber peels ensures you get the most out of this versatile vegetable while enhancing your meal's texture and taste.