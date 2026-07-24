5 vegetable and fruit peels you should eat

Citrus peels, from lemons, oranges, and limes, are packed with essential oils that add a zesty kick to any dish.

They can be grated or sliced thinly and added to salads or desserts for an aromatic twist.

The oils in the peels contain compounds like limonene, which are known for their antioxidant properties.

Using citrus peels not only enhances the flavor but also increases the nutritional value of your meal.