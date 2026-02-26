Sherwanis for office style? Why not
What's the story
Sherwanis are not just for weddings and festivals. These traditional Indian outfits can be a stylish addition to your work wardrobe, especially during winter. With the right fabric and design, a sherwani can give you a sophisticated yet comfortable look for the office. Here are five ways to incorporate sherwanis into your workwear this winter, ensuring you stay warm without compromising on style.
Fabric selection
Choose breathable fabrics
Selecting the right fabric is essential when wearing sherwanis to work in winter. Go for breathable materials like cotton or linen blended with wool. These fabrics keep you warm but also allow air circulation, preventing discomfort during long hours at the office. A blend of these materials can keep you cozy while looking professional.
Color choice
Opt for neutral colors
Neutral colors like beige, grey, and navy are perfect for office wear. They are subtle yet classy, and go well with most workplace environments. By choosing neutral shades for your sherwani, you can easily pair them with different trousers or accessories without them being too loud.
Trouser pairing
Pair with tailored trousers
To keep your look polished, pair your sherwani with tailored trousers instead of traditional dhotis or churidars. This modern twist makes the outfit more suitable for a professional setting while keeping the elegance of the sherwani intact. Make sure the trousers fit well to maintain a balanced silhouette.
Accessories
Accessorize minimally
When accessorizing a sherwani for work, keep it simple and understated. A classic watch or a pair of cufflinks can add an element of sophistication without being distracting. Avoid overly ornate jewelry that may not align with the professional atmosphere of an office.
Layering tips
Layer smartly with jackets
Winter layering is key to staying warm, and jackets go well with sherwanis. Pick lightweight jackets in complementary colors to your sherwani to add warmth and style. This way, you can easily transition from indoor meetings to outdoor tasks, all while maintaining a professional appearance.