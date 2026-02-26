Sherwanis for office style? Why not

Sherwanis are not just for weddings and festivals. These traditional Indian outfits can be a stylish addition to your work wardrobe, especially during winter. With the right fabric and design, a sherwani can give you a sophisticated yet comfortable look for the office. Here are five ways to incorporate sherwanis into your workwear this winter, ensuring you stay warm without compromising on style.

Fabric selection Choose breathable fabrics Selecting the right fabric is essential when wearing sherwanis to work in winter. Go for breathable materials like cotton or linen blended with wool. These fabrics keep you warm but also allow air circulation, preventing discomfort during long hours at the office. A blend of these materials can keep you cozy while looking professional.

Color choice Opt for neutral colors Neutral colors like beige, grey, and navy are perfect for office wear. They are subtle yet classy, and go well with most workplace environments. By choosing neutral shades for your sherwani, you can easily pair them with different trousers or accessories without them being too loud.

Trouser pairing Pair with tailored trousers To keep your look polished, pair your sherwani with tailored trousers instead of traditional dhotis or churidars. This modern twist makes the outfit more suitable for a professional setting while keeping the elegance of the sherwani intact. Make sure the trousers fit well to maintain a balanced silhouette.

Accessories Accessorize minimally When accessorizing a sherwani for work, keep it simple and understated. A classic watch or a pair of cufflinks can add an element of sophistication without being distracting. Avoid overly ornate jewelry that may not align with the professional atmosphere of an office.