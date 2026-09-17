Uppittu: The savory semolina dish worth trying
What's the story
Uppittu, a popular breakfast dish in many parts of India, is a simple yet flavorful dish made from semolina. Often served with coconut chutney or sambar, it is a staple in many households and street food stalls. Its quick preparation time and affordable price make it an ideal choice for those looking for a hearty morning meal on the go.
#1
The essence of uppittu
Uppittu is prepared by roasting semolina and cooking it with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
Spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric give it a distinctive flavor.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot.
Its texture is soft yet slightly grainy, making it different from other breakfast options like idli or dosa.
#2
Street vendors' special touch
Street vendors add their own twist to uppittu by adding unique ingredients or cooking methods.
Some might add peanuts for crunch, or extra spices for heat.
The aroma wafting from these stalls often attracts passersby looking for a quick bite.
Vendors usually serve the dish in disposable plates or banana leaves, keeping it eco-friendly.
#3
Nutritional benefits of uppittu
Uppittu is not just tasty but also healthy.
Semolina is rich in carbohydrates, which give you energy to kickstart your day.
Adding vegetables increases fiber and vitamins. Plus, using minimal oil makes it a low-calorie option compared to other fried breakfasts.
#4
Tips for making perfect uppittu at home
To make perfect uppittu at home, roast semolina until golden brown before adding it to the mixture.
Use fresh vegetables for the best taste and texture.
Adjust spices according to your preference, but do not skip mustard seeds and curry leaves for authentic flavor.
Serve immediately after cooking to enjoy its best taste and texture.