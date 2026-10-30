Uppittu: A tasty breakfast to make your mornings more delicious

Uppittu is primarily made from semolina (rava), which is roasted to give it a unique texture.

The dish is then cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and chopped vegetables, such as carrots and peas.

This combination gives uppittu a distinct flavor. It is spicy, tangy, and slightly nutty

It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot with chutney or pickles.