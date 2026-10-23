Try these urad dal-based recipes today

Spicy urad dal curry is a flavorful dish that pairs well with rice or flatbreads.

To prepare, soak urad dal overnight and cook it until soft.

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Add onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and red chili powder.

Once the mixture thickens, add the cooked urad dal and simmer for a few minutes.