Try these urad dal-based recipes today
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Urad dal, a staple in many Indian kitchens, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This lentil is rich in protein and fiber, making it an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. With its mild flavor, urad dal can be transformed into a variety of dishes that cater to different taste preferences. Here are five unique recipes that showcase the adaptability of urad dal in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Spicy urad dal curry
Spicy urad dal curry is a flavorful dish that pairs well with rice or flatbreads.
To prepare, soak urad dal overnight and cook it until soft.
In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Add onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and red chili powder.
Once the mixture thickens, add the cooked urad dal and simmer for a few minutes.
Dish 2
Creamy urad dal soup
For those who enjoy a comforting bowl of soup, creamy urad dal soup is an excellent option.
Start by boiling soaked urad dal with garlic cloves until tender. Blend the mixture into a smooth paste.
In a pot, heat some butter or ghee, and add chopped onions and ginger paste. Stir in the blended dal paste along with water or vegetable broth until you achieve your desired consistency.
Dish 3
Urad dal pancakes with vegetables
Urad dal pancakes make for a healthy breakfast or snack choice.
Soak urad dal overnight and grind it into a smooth batter with green chilies for spice if you like.
Add grated vegetables like carrots or zucchini for added nutrition before frying small portions on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Dish 4
Tangy urad dal chutney
Tangy urad dal chutney goes well with dosas or idlis as an accompaniment.
Dry roast urad dal till golden brown, then blend with tamarind pulp, salt, and jaggery till smooth.
Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve fresh with your favorite South Indian dishes.
Dish 5
Crispy urad dal vadas
Crispy urad dal vadas are perfect for snacking anytime during the day.
Soak whole black gram lentils (urad) for four hours, then grind coarsely without adding water.
Mix with finely chopped onions, green chilies, ginger, and salt.
Shape into small discs and deep-fry until crispy and golden brown.
Serve hot with coconut chutney or mint sauce for dipping.