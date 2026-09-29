Bobby pins: The secret to perfect updos
What's the story
Bobby pins are a must-have in every hairstyling kit. These tiny, inexpensive tools can do wonders when it comes to creating and securing updos. Be it a casual twist or an elegant bun, bobby pins are the unsung heroes of hairstyling. Knowing how to use them properly can make all the difference in achieving a polished look. Here are some tips to master bobby pin techniques.
Tip 1
Choosing the right bobby pin
Choosing the right bobby pin is key to getting the desired hold and style.
Bobby pins come in different sizes and colors.
For thicker hair, opt for larger pins that provide more grip. For finer hair, smaller pins work better, as they blend more easily with your natural color and texture.
Choosing the right size ensures your hairstyle stays intact all day.
Tip 2
Proper placement techniques
Proper placement of bobby pins is key to keeping your updo in place and looking good.
Always place them diagonally instead of straight across; this way, they hold better and are less likely to slip out.
For extra security, try crisscrossing two pins over each other at critical points of your hairstyle.
Tip 3
Using bobby pins for volume
Bobby pins can also be used to add volume to your hair without any products or tools.
Simply tease sections of your hair at the crown, and secure them with a few strategically placed bobby pins.
This trick gives you instant lift and fullness, making it perfect for flat or limp hair.
Tip 4
Creating intricate styles with bobby pins
For those who love experimenting with different hairstyles, bobby pins are your best bet.
They let you create intricate designs without the need for complicated tools or accessories.
By twisting sections of hair and securing them with multiple bobby pins, you can create unique patterns that add flair and sophistication to any look.