Get a glossy coat: How vinegar can help your dog
Vinegar is another versatile household item which can be used to make your dog's coat shine naturally.
Affordable and easily available, this solution can help pet owners avoid chemical-laden products to improve their dog's appearance.
The acetic acid in vinegar balances your dog's skin pH levels, which results in a healthier and shinier coat.
Here are some practical ways you can use vinegar for the same.
Rinse solution
Dilute vinegar rinse
A simple way to use vinegar for your dog's coat is by making a diluted rinse.
Combine one part vinegar with three parts water in a spray bottle/container.
After giving your dog a bath, apply this mixture evenly over their coat, avoiding the eyes and ears.
Leave it for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with water.
This rinse removes residue of shampoos/conditioners, making the coat shiny.
Detangling aid
Vinegar as a detangler
Vinegar can also double up as a great detangler for long-haired and curly-haired dogs.
Combine equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle, and lightly mist over knotted areas before brushing through delicately with a wide-toothed comb/brush meant for pets.
The acidity of the vinegar loosens knots and makes brushing easier, while adding shine.
Flea control
Flea repellent properties
Apart from making your dog shine, vinegar is also a natural flea repellent, which is good for your dog's health.
Make a solution of one part apple cider vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle.
Lightly spray it on your dog's fur before stepping out in flea season.
The trick not only makes your dog shiny but also protects it from fleas.
Skin health
Balancing skin pH levels
Using vinegar on your dog's coat helps maintain balanced skin pH levels which contribute to overall skin health and shine.
Regularly applying diluted apple cider vinegar after baths ensures that any imbalances caused by grooming products are corrected naturally without harsh chemicals involved in commercial treatments.