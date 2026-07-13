Vanilla + cardamom: 5 recipes with this combo
What's the story
Vanilla and cardamom are two of the most versatile spices that can elevate the taste of a variety of dishes. While vanilla is known for its sweet, creamy flavor, cardamom adds a unique, aromatic touch. Together, they make an interesting combination that can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five different ways to use vanilla and cardamom in your cooking.
Tip 1
Infuse milk with spices
Infusing milk with vanilla and cardamom is a great way to add flavor to your beverages or desserts.
Simply heat milk with a few drops of vanilla extract and a couple of crushed cardamom pods.
This mixture can be used as a base for lattes or poured over desserts like rice pudding.
The infusion process allows the flavors to meld together, creating a subtle, yet distinct taste.
Tip 2
Create flavored syrups
Flavored syrups made from vanilla and cardamom can sweeten drinks or drizzle over pancakes and waffles.
To make the syrup, simmer equal parts water and sugar until dissolved. Add vanilla extract and crushed cardamom pods for flavoring.
Once cooled, store the syrup in an airtight container for future use.
Tip 3
Enhance baked goods
Adding vanilla and cardamom to your baked goods can take them to the next level.
Be it cookies, cakes, or muffins, these spices add depth to the flavor profile.
Use vanilla extract in your batter or dough, while adding ground cardamom sparingly to avoid overpowering other flavors.
Tip 4
Spice up savory dishes
While often associated with sweet dishes, vanilla and cardamom can also be used in savory recipes.
Adding a hint of vanilla extract to soups or stews can enhance their richness without making them sweet.
Similarly, using ground cardamom as part of spice blends for curries or rice dishes adds complexity without dominating other ingredients.
Tip 5
Make aromatic teas
Vanilla and cardamom make for an aromatic tea blend that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Steep black tea leaves with crushed cardamom pods and a few drops of vanilla extract for a refreshing drink.
This combination not only tastes good but also gives you a soothing experience, making it perfect for your daily tea time or special occasions.