Vanilla isn't just for baking

Creative ways to cook with vanilla

By Simran Jeet 05:05 pm Jul 08, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

Often associated with sweet desserts, vanilla is one of the most versatile spices that can do wonders in your kitchen. Its aromatic flavor is capable of elevating both sweet and savory dishes. Be it a classic vanilla bean or an extract, this spice can add depth and complexity to your meals. Here are some creative ways to use vanilla in your cooking.