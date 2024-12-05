Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Belizean fry jacks breakfast by mixing flour, baking powder, salt, and vegetable shortening into a dough.

What's the story Fry jacks are a beloved breakfast staple in Belize, traditionally served with beans, cheese, and eggs. This vegan version maintains the heart of the dish while making it plant-based diet-friendly. Hailing from the vibrant culinary world of Belize, fry jacks offer a heavenly contrast between a fluffy interior and crispy exterior. Perfect for breakfast or brunch, this recipe will guide you in crafting a vegan rendition of this cherished delicacy.

To make vegan Belizean fry jacks, gather the following ingredients: two cups of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon baking powder, one-half teaspoon salt, three tablespoons vegetable shortening or coconut oil (solid), and approximately three-fourths cup water. For serving: vegan sides of your choice like refried beans, avocado slices, or a dollop of vegan sour cream.

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Then add the solid vegetable shortening or coconut oil. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to work the shortening into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add water, mixing until a soft dough forms. Be careful not to overwork the dough, just mix until combined.

Roll out and cut

Start by rolling out the dough on a lightly floured surface until it's about one-fourth of an inch thick. Then, using a knife or pizza cutter, cut the dough into rectangles or triangles. If you find smaller fry jacks easier to flip in the pan, you might want to cut them into smaller pieces. This step ensures that your fry jacks will be the perfect size and shape for frying.

Fry to perfection

Heat an inch of vegetable oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Carefully add several pieces of cut dough to the oil, making sure not to overcrowd them. Fry until they puff up and become golden brown on one side, then turn them over using tongs and continue cooking until golden on both sides. This should take around two minutes per side.

Serve with toppings

Drain fried jacks on paper towels to eliminate excess oil, and serve warm with your favorite vegan sides like refried beans and avocado slices for an authentic Belizean experience—minus the animal products! This easy and delicious recipe transports the heart of Belizean cuisine to your dining table while respecting your vegan lifestyle—a truly delightful way to begin any day!