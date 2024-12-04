Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious vegan burrito bowl with cooked brown rice, black beans, corn, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, olive oil, cumin, and salt.

Serve with hot sauce or salsa for an extra kick, making this dish not only a feast for the taste buds but also a visual delight.

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Dec 04, 202403:08 pm

What's the story The vegan burrito bowl is a delicious fusion of Mexican culinary tradition and vegan lifestyle, ditching the wrap and eggs for a hearty base of rice, beans, veggies, and vibrant spices. It's a fiesta of taste that also champions health and sustainability. And, it's gaining popularity among vegans and non-vegans alike. Ready to whip up your own vegan burrito bowl?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather one cup cooked brown rice, one can black beans (drained and rinsed), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), two avocados (sliced), one cup chopped lettuce, half a cup diced tomatoes, a quarter cup chopped cilantro, one lime (for juice), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon cumin powder, salt to taste, and hot sauce or salsa for serving.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Start by cooking the brown rice according to the package directions until it's fluffy and tender, serving as the ideal foundation for your vegan burrito bowl. Once cooked, elevate its taste by seasoning with half a teaspoon of cumin powder and a delicate pinch of salt. Let it cool for a bit before you start assembling your bowls, this way everything comes together perfectly.

Step 2

Flavoring the beans

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the drained black beans and corn kernels to the pan. Season with remaining cumin powder and salt to taste. Stir well until heated through and slightly crispy on the edges. This step adds authentic Mexican flavors to these essential ingredients.

Step 3

Assembling your bowl

Start by adding a layer of brown rice at the bottom of each bowl. Next, evenly distribute the seasoned black beans and corn mixture. Finish with fresh avocado slices and diced tomatoes, guaranteeing a perfect blend of flavors and textures in every bite. This step ensures that the main ingredients are layered beautifully, making the meal not only delicious but also pleasing to the eye.

Step 4

Adding final touches

Complete the bowls by sprinkling chopped lettuce and cilantro for a burst of freshness. Squeeze lime juice generously over everything for a tangy twist that unites the flavors. Serve with hot sauce or salsa on the side for those who like to spice things up. This vegan burrito bowl is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a perfect meal option.