Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Ecuadorian quimbolitos by mixing flour, baking powder, and salt, then adding a blend of almond milk, sugar, oil, and vanilla extract.

Spoon the batter onto corn husks or parchment paper, fold, and steam for 25-30 minutes.

Unwrap to reveal fluffy, aromatic, and 100% vegan cakes that honor tradition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this dish

Try this vegan Ecuadorian quimbolitos steaming recipe

By Simran Jeet 01:44 pm Nov 12, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Quimbolitos are a beloved Ecuadorian treat, typically served as a dessert. These steamed cakes, hailing from the Andean highlands, are wrapped in leaves, giving them a unique, moist, and tender quality. While traditionally prepared with eggs and dairy, this recipe will teach you how to create vegan quimbolitos, so everyone can enjoy this delicious dish. Time to put on our aprons.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Ecuadorian quimbolitos, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, half a cup of almond milk, a quarter cup of vegetable oil, half a cup of sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and half a teaspoon of salt. And, of course, don't forget the corn husks or parchment paper for wrapping!

Step 1

Prepare your wrapping material

Start by getting your corn husks or parchment paper ready. If you're using corn husks, you'll need to soak them in warm water for around 30 minutes until they become pliable. And if you're using parchment paper, just cut it into squares big enough to comfortably wrap around your batter. This way, your quimbolitos will be easy to unwrap after steaming.

Step 2

Mix the dry ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, you'll first want to whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Make sure these dry ingredients are well combined before adding any wet ingredients. This is crucial for getting a smooth and even texture in your vegan quimbolitos. A little patience here to mix everything well will set you up for success later on.

Step 3

Combine wet and dry ingredients

In a separate bowl, combine almond milk and sugar, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Add vegetable oil and vanilla extract to the milk mixture and stir until everything is well combined. Slowly pour this wet mixture into the dry ingredients, whisking continuously to ensure a smooth batter without any lumps.

Step 4

Fill and wrap

Gently spoon the batter onto your chosen wrappers, be it corn husks or parchment paper. Fold them tightly, but leave sufficient room for the batter to expand during steaming. Make sure each quimbolito is well-sealed to prevent water from seeping in during cooking. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and ensuring your quimbolitos turn out moist and tender on the inside.

Step 5

Steam to perfection

Arrange the wrapped quimbolitos in a steamer basket over boiling water, making sure they don't come into contact with the water. Cover and steam for approximately 25-30 minutes or until firm to the touch and fully cooked. Savoring vegan Ecuadorian quimbolitos is as easy as unwrapping them after they've cooled a bit - unveiling fluffy, aromatic cakes that respect tradition while being 100% vegan.