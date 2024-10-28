Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan English garden pie by first creating a dough with flour, salt, and vegan butter, then chilling it.

What's the story The vegan English garden pie is a delicious vegan adaptation of the classic English garden pie. This dish perfectly melds the warm, comforting soul of a traditional pie with the vibrant freshness of garden vegetables, all wrapped up in a flaky, vegan-friendly pastry. It's the ideal treat for anyone craving a taste of classic British comfort food without the use of any animal products. So, ready, set, cook!

You will need two cups of all-purpose flour (for the pastry), one cup of cold vegan butter (cubed), four to five tablespoons of ice water, one large onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), two carrots (diced), one cup of frozen peas, one cup of diced potatoes, half a cup of vegetable broth, one teaspoon each of dried thyme and rosemary, and salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare the pastry dough

Start with the crust. Combine two cups of all-purpose flour and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Cut in one cup of cold cubed vegan butter using your fingers or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add four to five tablespoons of ice water, mixing just until the dough comes together. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Cook the filling

While the dough is chilling, heat some oil in a pan over medium. Saute one chopped onion and two minced garlic cloves until they get soft. Add two diced carrots, one cup frozen peas, and one cup diced potatoes along with half a cup of vegetable broth. Season with dried thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer until the vegetables become tender.

Assemble and bake

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Roll out your chilled dough on a floured surface to approximately an eighth-inch thickness. Carefully transfer it to your pie dish, gently pressing against the sides and bottom without stretching; trim any excess from the edges if needed, then lightly prick the base with a fork several times before spreading the filling evenly across the base.

Final touches

Top the pie base with a second layer of rolled dough or a lattice top. Crimp the edges to seal, then cut a few slits on top to allow steam to escape. Bake for approximately 35-40 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, until the crust is golden brown and crispy, and the filling is hot and bubbly. Serve warm.