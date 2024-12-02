Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Goan mushroom xacuti by first roasting and grinding spices with coconut to create a fragrant paste.

What's the story Goan mushroom xacuti is a colorful and delicious vegan dish originating from the beautiful coastal state of Goa, India. Famous for its complex mix of spices and coconut, this vegan adaptation stays true to the authentic taste, minus any animal products. It just goes to show how diverse and adaptable Indian food can be to fit everyone's dietary needs. Ready, set, cook!

Here's what you'll need 200 grams of mushrooms (cleaned and sliced), one large onion (finely chopped), two tablespoons of grated coconut, one tablespoon of coriander seeds, half a teaspoon of cumin seeds, five cloves, two inches of cinnamon stick, 10 black peppercorns, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two tablespoons of tamarind pulp, four Kashmiri red chilies (for color), salt to taste, and water as required.

Step 1

Prepare the spice blend

First, in a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick, black peppercorns, and Kashmiri red chilies on low heat until aromatic. This will take around three to four minutes. Then, add the grated coconut to the pan and roast until golden brown. Let the mixture cool down, then grind it into a fine paste using a little water.

Step 2

Cook the base

In a separate pan or kadai, heat some oil over medium flame. First, add the finely chopped onions, sauteing them until they become translucent. Then, add the turmeric powder to the mix, followed immediately by the freshly ground spice paste. Fry this combination for about five minutes or until you see the oil starting to separate from the rest of the mixture.

Step 3

Add mushrooms

Next, add the sliced mushrooms to the pan, seasoning with salt to taste. Stir well to ensure each mushroom slice is evenly coated with the spice mixture. Then, cover the pan and allow it to cook over a low flame. This should take approximately 10 minutes, or until you notice that the mushrooms have turned tender and soft.

Step 4

Final touches

Finally, add tamarind pulp to bring a tangy twist to your vegan Goan mushroom xacuti, and a half cup of water if required for consistency. Allow it to simmer for five minutes more, then switch off the heat. Serve your vegan Goan mushroom xacuti hot alongside rice or traditional breads like naan or chapati for a truly authentic experience.