Try this vegan Greek horta vrasta recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:44 am Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Horta vrasta, a classic Greek dish, captures the heart of Mediterranean cuisine with its simplicity, health, and flavor. This vegan delight honors the earth's harvest, its name literally meaning boiled greens. It's a comforting presence in Greek households, loved for its healthful properties and ease of creation. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Greek horta vrasta, gather one pound of mixed greens (dandelion greens, spinach, Swiss chard, etc.), four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, sea salt to taste, and black pepper to taste. These simple ingredients highlight the natural flavors of the greens without adding unnecessary heaviness. This dish is both light and healthy.

Step 1

Prepare your greens

Begin by giving your selected greens a good rinse to get rid of any dirt or grit. Make sure to wash them really well because they can be sandy. After rinsing, chop the larger leaves into bite-sized pieces but keep small leaves whole for textural variety. This step guarantees that your dish is not only hygienic but also enjoyable to consume.

Step 2

Boil the greens

Place a large pot filled with water over high heat and bring it to a boil. Once the water is boiling, add a pinch of salt and then slowly add your cleaned greens. Boil the greens for approximately five to 10 minutes or until they are soft but still bright in color. Remember, different greens may require different boiling times.

Step 3

Seasoning perfectly

After boiling, drain your greens in a colander and immediately move them to a serving bowl while still warm. Generously drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top. Add sea salt and black pepper to your taste. Toss everything gently, making sure the leaves are well-coated with the dressing. This is the key to perfect seasoning.

Step 4

Serve warm

Enjoy vegan Greek horta vrasta warm as a side dish or a light main course with a slice of crusty bread or a serving of rice on the side. This dish, with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon, is a true celebration of simplicity and nutrition, perfect for any meal.