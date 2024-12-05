Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Chinese zongzi at home with a few simple steps.

Start by mixing soaked glutinous rice with soy sauce, five-spice powder, shiitake mushrooms, chestnuts, and peanuts for a savory-sweet filling.

Wrap this in bamboo leaves, tie securely, and simmer in boiling water for two hours.

Serve warm or at room temperature for a traditional, egg-free treat that's sure to impress. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Recipe: Make vegan Chinese zongzi at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:24 pm Dec 05, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Zongzi, the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival dish, is more than just food - it's a bundle of good fortune. Our vegan, eggless take, wrapped in bamboo leaves and stuffed with savory delights, ensures everyone can enjoy this ancient treat. So, grab your apron and get ready to infuse your kitchen with a taste of Chinese history.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan Chinese zongzi include 20 bamboo leaves (soaked overnight), two cups glutinous rice (soaked for three hours), one cup shiitake mushrooms (sliced), one cup chestnuts (cooked and peeled), 1/2 cup peanuts (soaked overnight), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon five-spice powder, and salt to taste. Additionally, you will require a string for tying.

Step 1

Preparing the filling

Begin by preparing the filling for your zongzi. In a large bowl, combine the soaked glutinous rice with soy sauce, five-spice powder, and salt. Stir until the rice is evenly coated. Next, add the sliced shiitake mushrooms, cooked chestnuts, and soaked peanuts to the bowl. Stir well to combine. This filling will provide a deliciously savory and slightly sweet flavor profile to your zongzi.

Step 2

Wrapping the zongzi

Hold two bamboo leaves in one hand, slightly overlapping them to form a cone shape. Spoon approximately two tablespoons of the rice mixture into the center of the cone. Fold the sides of the leaves over the filling snugly, then fold up from the bottom to completely encase the filling. Tie it tightly with string to keep it closed during cooking.

Step 3

Cooking your zongzi

First, fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Once the water is boiling, gently lower your wrapped zongzis into the water, making sure they are fully submerged. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the zongzis simmer gently. They will need to cook for about two hours. Throughout the cooking process, ensure the zongzis stay fully covered with water. This is crucial for even cooking.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

After cooking, remove your zongzis from the water and allow them to cool slightly. Be cautious while unwrapping them as the steam can burn. Serve them warm or at room temperature, as a side dish or a snack by themselves. This vegan Chinese zongzi recipe brings the comfort of tradition without the egg, inviting everyone to the table.