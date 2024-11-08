Summarize Simplifying... In short Experience the Kenyan culture with this simple vegan sukuma wiki recipe.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:31 am Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Sukuma wiki, a cornerstone of Kenyan cuisine, is traditionally made with collard greens and a medley of spices. Renowned for its simplicity and nourishment, our vegan version retains the heart of the classic, opening its doors to an even wider audience. As a staple, it holds more than sustenance; it's an affordable, nutritious party in your mouth that celebrates the essence of Kenya on a plate. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Kenyan sukuma wiki, gather one bunch of collard greens (about 500 grams), two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one large onion, two tomatoes, three cloves of garlic, one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon of paprika, and two cups of vegetable broth or water.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions to the pan and saute until they become soft and translucent. This will take around five minutes. Remember to stir occasionally to avoid burning them. After the onions have softened, add the minced garlic to the pan and cook for another minute until you can smell the aroma.

Step 2

Adding spices and tomatoes

Add the ground cumin and paprika to the onions and garlic. Stir well to combine. Cook for approximately two minutes. This will allow the spices to fully release their flavors. Next, add the diced tomatoes to the pan. Cook the mixture for about five minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and have created a thick sauce.

Step 3

Cooking sukuma wiki

Add the collard greens to the pan with the tomato-onion-spice mixture. Stir well to coat all the leaves with the flavorful base. Add two cups of vegetable broth or water, cover the pan, and let it simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes or until the greens have wilted down but still have some texture.

Step 4

Final touches

Add salt to taste to the sukuma wiki, give it a good stir, and then switch off the flame (you want to retain the green color and its nutrients) Serve it with some rice or ugali, and enjoy a healthy, hearty meal. This recipe is a great way to experience Kenyan culture, especially for those who are looking for vegan options while exploring international cuisines.