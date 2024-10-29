Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Latvian piragi bites by first preparing a dough with flour, sugar, salt, yeast, warm water, and olive oil.

While the dough rises, sauté onions and mushrooms in olive oil, seasoning with soy sauce and black pepper.

Once the dough has risen, shape it into small crescents filled with the mushroom-onion mix, brush with almond milk, and bake until golden brown.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:38 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Piragi are a beloved Latvian delicacy, famous for their crescent shape and delicious savory filling. Traditionally prepared with bacon and onion, this recipe provides a vegan adaptation of the classic, opening the door to everyone. Perfect for parties, or as a yummy snack, vegan piragi bites carry the rich history and cultural importance of Latvian cuisine, while ensuring a tasty treat for all. Ready, set, cook.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For dough: combine two cups flour, one teaspoon sugar, half teaspoon salt, one packet yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons), three-quarters cup warm water, and two tablespoons olive oil. For filling: saute one cup chopped mushrooms and half cup onions in olive oil, stir in one tablespoon soy sauce, and season with black pepper. Use almond milk for brushing.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in a large bowl. Gradually add warm water and olive oil, stirring until a dough forms. Knead on a floured surface for eight minutes until smooth. Lightly oil the dough, return it to the bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm location until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 2

Make the filling

As your dough is rising, you can get your filling ready. Heat some olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Toss in chopped onions first; let them sweat it out until they're see-through before throwing in your shrooms. Let everything cook until the mushrooms are soft, then stir in soy sauce and black pepper to taste; set it aside to cool a bit.

Step 3

Shape your piragi bites

After your dough has doubled in size, gently punch it down. Then divide it into small pieces—each should weigh about an ounce for bite-sized piragi. Roll each piece into an oval shape, then spoon some mushroom-onion mixture onto one side. Fold over to create crescent shapes, pinching edges together firmly to seal. Don't forget this step!

Step 4

Bake your piragi bites

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Place piragi on parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving some space between each one. Brush each piragi with almond milk for a nice golden finish. Bake for approximately 15 minutes or until they are golden brown. Allow them to cool a bit before serving. Relish these vegan Latvian piragi bites anytime!