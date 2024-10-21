Summarize Simplifying... In short This vegan Chinese mapo tofu recipe is a flavorful plant-based delight.

Start by pressing and boiling tofu, then sauté it with a fragrant mix of shiitake mushrooms, garlic, ginger, and Sichuan peppercorns in vegetable oil.

Add vegan spicy bean paste and soy sauce for a rich umami kick, thicken with cornstarch, and garnish with spring onions.

What's the story Mapo tofu, a staple Sichuan dish characterized by its fiery and pungent flavors, traditionally incorporates pork and a spicy fermented broad bean paste. Hailing from China in the late 1800s, it has since experienced numerous adaptations across the globe. This recipe features a vegan twist, substitifying meat with mushrooms and excluding eggs to make it accessible to everyone without compromising on its authentic taste. Ready, set, cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you will need 400 grams of firm tofu, 200 grams of finely chopped shiitake mushrooms, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorns, three minced garlic cloves, one inch of minced ginger, three tablespoons of vegan spicy bean paste, one tablespoon of soy sauce, and one teaspoon of cornstarch with two tablespoons water for the sauce. You can garnish it with spring onions.

Step 1

Prepare the tofu

Begin by pressing the tofu to eliminate extra moisture. This can be achieved by wrapping it in a clean kitchen towel and placing a weighty object on top for approximately 15 minutes. Once pressed, cut the tofu into half-inch cubes. Boil water in a pot and carefully add the tofu cubes. Allow them to cook for roughly five minutes to further firm up, then drain and set aside.

Step 2

Cook the mushroom mixture

Start by heating vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Then, add Sichuan peppercorns and stir them until they become fragrant. This should take about two minutes. Next, remove the peppercorns from the oil and discard them. Now, in the same oil, add minced garlic and ginger, followed by the chopped shiitake mushrooms. Keep cooking until the mushrooms become soft and browned.

Step 3

Combine ingredients

To amplify the umami richness, add three tablespoons of vegan spicy bean paste to the mushroom medley. After stirring until well combined, gently introduce the pan-fried tofu cubes back into the pan. Season the blend with one tablespoon of soy sauce for a well-rounded flavor. Mix everything delicately to avoid breaking the tofu pieces, ensuring a harmonious distribution of tastes and textures throughout the dish.

Step 4

Final touches

Finally, add cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the sauce a bit—cook for another two minutes until everything is well combined and heated through. Sprinkle with chopped spring onions and serve hot with rice or your favorite grain. This vegan Chinese mapo tofu stays true to its roots without sacrificing flavor or texture—ideal for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone looking for delicious plant-based alternatives without missing out on authentic tastes.