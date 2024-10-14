Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Greek vegetarian delight with stuffed tomatoes and peppers.

Greek stuffed tomatoes and peppers: A vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 09:55 am Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Greek stuffed tomatoes and peppers, or gemista, is a classic dish from Greece. It's a vegetarian, eggless recipe that celebrates fresh produce with a mix of rice, herbs, and vegetables. Originating from Greece's sunny landscapes, gemista is steeped in tradition. It's simple yet full of vibrant flavors, making it perfect for any day's meal. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather four large tomatoes, four green bell peppers, one cup of long-grain rice, two large onions finely chopped, and two cloves of garlic minced. You will also need one cup of chopped fresh parsley, half a cup of fresh mint leaves (optional), and one-fourth cup olive oil, plus some extra for drizzling. Salt and freshly ground black pepper are needed to taste.

Step 1

Prepare vegetables for stuffing

Begin by preheating your oven to three hundred seventy-five degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully remove the tops of the tomatoes and peppers to use as lids later. Hollow out the insides with a spoon. For tomatoes, scoop out seeds and pulp into a bowl for later use. For peppers, carefully remove seeds and membranes. Set the prepared vegetables aside.

Step 2

Make the filling

In a skillet over medium heat, saute onions in olive oil until they are translucent. Add garlic and cook until it is fragrant. Stir in rice, then add two cups of water and tomato pulp; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer covered until the rice is half-cooked, about 10 minutes. Off the heat, add parsley and mint if using.

Step 3

Stuff the vegetables

Generously fill each tomato and pepper with the rice mixture, taking care not to pack it too tightly, as the rice will expand during cooking. After filling, place their lids back on top. Then, arrange them in an oiled baking dish so they stand upright and support each other. This setup helps maintain their shape while they bake to perfection.

Step 4

Bake and serve

Drizzle extra olive oil over the stuffed vegetables before baking them uncovered for about an hour. They should be soft but still hold their shape. Serve hot or at room temperature with bread or salad for a complete meal. This Greek stuffed tomatoes and peppers recipe combines simple ingredients into a special dish, ideal for vegetarians any time of year.