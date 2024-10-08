Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vibrant Indian dish with paneer, bell pepper, and onion marinated in a flavorful mix of yogurt, gram flour, and spices.

Grill these skewers to golden perfection and serve hot, garnished with lemon wedges and chaat masala.

Enjoy this colorful, aromatic appetizer or pair it with naan or rice for a hearty meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this food recipe

Indian paneer tikka skewers grilling guide

By Anujj Trehaan 01:53 pm Oct 08, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Paneer tikka is a beloved vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent, celebrated for its rich flavors and aromatic spices. Traditionally cooked in a tandoor, it has won over both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The recipe involves marinating paneer chunks in spices before grilling them on skewers. It's ideal for gatherings or family dinners. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need 250 grams of paneer, one large bell pepper (any color), one large onion, 1/2 cup thick yogurt, two tablespoons gram flour (besan), 1.5 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste, one teaspoon garam masala, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon red chili powder, salt to taste, and oil for brushing.

Step 1

Prepare the marinade

Start by dry roasting the gram flour in a pan until it emits a nutty aroma. Allow it to cool. In a large bowl, mix the cooled gram flour with yogurt to create a smooth base. Add ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to this mixture. Whisk everything together until you have a thick marinade.

Step 2

Marinate paneer and vegetables

Combine the paneer cubes, diced bell pepper, and onion with the marinade. Mix gently to ensure all pieces are evenly coated. After mixing, cover and refrigerate. Marinate for at least one hour or ideally overnight for enhanced flavors. This step is crucial for allowing the spices to fully infuse into the paneer and vegetables, making them ready for grilling.

Step 3

Skewering and grilling

Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent them from burning. Thread the marinated paneer cubes alternately with pieces of bell pepper and onion onto the skewers. Preheat your grill on medium heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place the skewers on the grill, turning occasionally, until all sides are golden brown with some charred spots, taking about 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once grilled to perfection, serve the paneer tikka skewers hot, garnished with lemon wedges and, if desired, sprinkled with chaat masala. Enjoy them as an appetizer or pair with naan bread or rice as part of a main meal. This simple yet delicious vegetarian dish brings both flavors and vibrant colors to your dining table, making it perfect for any occasion.