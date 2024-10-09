Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan twist on the Czech classic, svickova sauce, by sautéing veggies in olive oil, simmering them in a tomato paste-infused vegetable broth, and blending with soaked cashews for a creamy finish.

Czech vegan svickova sauce tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 11:14 am Oct 09, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Czech svickova sauce, traditionally paired with beef sirloin, is a centuries-old staple of Czech cuisine. This rich, creamy sauce, often featured at celebrations, is deeply rooted in the country's traditions. Our vegan version keeps the original essence but is accessible to those on a plant-based diet. Let's start cooking this traditional Czech dish without any animal products.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan svickova, you need two tablespoons olive oil, one chopped onion, two carrots, half a parsnip, a piece of celery root, all sliced or diced, and two minced garlic cloves. Include four cups vegetable broth, one tablespoon tomato paste, one teaspoon each lemon juice and optional sugar, salt, and pepper. Add half a cup soaked or boiled cashew nuts for creaminess.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by warming olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Saute the chopped onion until it turns translucent. Add the sliced carrots, parsnip, and diced celery root. Stir occasionally for about five minutes, until they begin to soften. Incorporate minced garlic in the final minute to prevent it from burning. This step is essential for developing our sauce's foundational flavor.

Step 2

Cooking with broth

Once your vegetables have softened slightly, stir in tomato paste until well combined with other ingredients in the pot. Pour in four cups of vegetable broth gradually while stirring continuously to integrate all elements smoothly. Bring this mixture to a boil, then reduce heat, allowing it to simmer gently for about 20 minutes or until vegetables are completely tender.

Step 3

Blending into creaminess

After your vegetable mixture has cooked thoroughly and cooled slightly off the heat, transfer it into a blender along with soaked cashew nuts. These nuts will give our sauce its signature creamy texture without dairy products. Blend on high speed until you achieve a smooth consistency; you might need to do this in batches, depending on your blender's size.

Step 4

Final touches

Return the blended mixture to the pot over low heat. Add lemon juice and optional sugar to enhance the flavors, balancing sweetness with savory notes. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences. Give everything a final stir. Your vegan svickova sauce is ready to be served with traditional dumplings or pasta of your choice. Enjoy this inclusive twist on a Czech classic!