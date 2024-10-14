Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Moroccan harira soup by sautéing onion, garlic, and celery in olive oil, then adding a blend of spices for a rich aroma.

Finally, stir in red lentils and season to taste, cooking until all ingredients are tender, for a hearty, flavorful soup that respects traditional Moroccan flavors while catering to vegan diets.

Moroccan harira soup vegan version guide

By Anujj Trehaan 10:01 am Oct 14, 202410:01 am

What's the story Moroccan harira soup is rich and hearty, full of flavors. Originating from Morocco, it's a staple for breaking the fast, offering nutritious content and comforting warmth. It has gained worldwide popularity for its aromatic spices and versatile ingredients. This guide helps you create a vegan version of this beloved dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan dish, gather one cup dried chickpeas (soaked), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), two chopped celery stalks, one teaspoon each of ground cinnamon and turmeric, half a teaspoon ground ginger, a 14 oz can diced tomatoes, four cups vegetable broth, three-fourths cup rinsed red lentils, salt, pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by warming two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over a medium flame. Then, add the onion, garlic, and celery that you've previously chopped and minced. Cook these ingredients until they soften and turn translucent, which is essential for building the soup's foundational flavors. This process is key to developing the rich taste characteristic of this soup.

Step 2

Spice it up

After the base vegetables soften, add the ground cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger. Cook for about two minutes until fragrant. These spices are essential for giving this soup its distinctive flavor profile. They ensure the soup is richly aromatic and flavorful, embodying the essence of traditional Moroccan cuisine. This step is key to developing the soup's deep, complex taste.

Step 3

Add main ingredients

Next, add the drained, soaked chickpeas, the 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes with their juice, and four cups of vegetable broth into the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat for a gentle simmer. Partially cover the pot with a lid and let it cook for about 30 minutes, allowing flavors to meld.

Step 4

Introduce lentils

After 30 minutes, or once the chickpeas are nearly tender, incorporate the red lentils. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. Keep simmering until both chickpeas and lentils are thoroughly soft, which should take another 20-25 minutes. This vegan rendition of Moroccan harira soup preserves the traditional flavors without using any animal products, making it suitable for various dietary preferences and restrictions.