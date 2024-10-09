Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Indian dosa by soaking and grinding rice and urad dal into a batter, letting it ferment for that tangy flavor.

Cook this batter on a non-stick pan until golden brown, and serve with a spicy potato filling or your choice of chutneys.

A simple, yet exotic delicacy to satisfy your vegan cravings! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Indian vegan dosa delicacies tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 11:20 am Oct 09, 202411:20 am

What's the story Dosa, a South Indian staple, has gained global popularity for its crispy texture and versatility. Originating from India's southern region, this fermented crepe made from rice and lentils delights both vegetarians and vegans. With ancient origins, it showcases India's rich culinary heritage. Enjoyable at any meal with its simple ingredients and varied fillings, dosa invites everyone to explore cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the dosa batter, you'll need one cup of rice and one-fourth cup of urad dal, with water for soaking and grinding. Add a pinch of salt for taste and oil for cooking. The optional filling requires two potatoes, one finely chopped onion, one teaspoon mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder to taste, salt to taste, and two finely chopped green chilies.

Step 1

Preparing the batter

Start by rinsing the rice and urad dal under running water until clear. Soak them separately in enough water to fully cover them for at least six hours or overnight. This crucial soaking step is vital for fermentation, which gives dosas their characteristic sour flavor. Fermentation is key to achieving the desired texture and taste in the dosas.

Step 2

Grinding and fermentation

After the soaking time is over, drain the rice and lentils. Grind them separately with a little water until they reach a smooth, paste-like consistency. Then, mix both batters together in a large bowl and add salt to taste. Let this mixture ferment in a warm place for eight hours or overnight, until it doubles in volume.

Step 3

Preparing potato filling

Boil potatoes until soft. Peel and mash them, leaving chunks for texture. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and wait for them to splutter. Then add chopped onions, green chilies, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Saute until onions are translucent. Add the mashed potatoes, mix well, and cook for two more minutes. Your filling is now ready.

Step 4

Cooking dosa

Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and brush with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter, spreading it thinly by rotating the pan. Drizzle oil around the edges. Cook until the edges lift, then flip. Cook the other side until golden brown. Serve hot with potato filling or your favorite chutneys or sambar. Enjoy your vegan Indian delicacy!