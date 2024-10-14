Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Moroccan spiced vegetable tagine by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding a blend of cumin, cinnamon, and ginger.

Toss in a medley of cubed sweet potato, sliced carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, chickpeas, and diced tomatoes, doused in vegetable broth.

Simmer until tender, season to taste, and serve hot with a sprinkle of cilantro for an authentic, nutritious, and deeply satisfying dish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Moroccan spiced vegetable tagine tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 10:18 am Oct 14, 202410:18 am

What's the story The Moroccan spiced vegetable tagine is a vibrant, flavorful dish from North Africa. It's a traditional recipe passed down through generations, celebrated for its rich spices and hearty vegetables. This dish is not only a staple in Moroccan cuisine but also a favorite among vegetarians worldwide for its eggless and meat-free nature. Let's get cooking and bring the taste of Morocco to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather two tablespoons olive oil, one chopped large onion, three minced garlic cloves, two teaspoons ground cumin, one teaspoon cinnamon, half a teaspoon ginger, one cubed sweet potato, two sliced carrots, one chopped bell pepper, one sliced zucchini, 400 grams drained chickpeas, 400 grams diced tomatoes, 500 ml vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables for the tagine. First, peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Then, cube the sweet potato into small, bite-sized pieces for even cooking. Slice the carrots and zucchini into thin rounds, and chop the bell pepper into medium-sized chunks. This careful preparation ensures that each vegetable will cook evenly within the tagine, contributing to a well-balanced dish.

Step 2

Spice up your dish

Begin by heating olive oil in a large pot or tagine over medium heat. Next, add the chopped onions and minced garlic to the pot. Saute these until they turn soft and translucent. Then, stir in the ground cumin, cinnamon, and ginger. Cook everything for another minute until it becomes fragrant. This step is crucial as it lays the foundation for your dish's flavors.

Step 3

Combine vegetables with spices

Add the sweet potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini to the pot along with the drained chickpeas and diced tomatoes. Carefully pour in the vegetable broth until all ingredients are well-covered. Season generously with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. This crucial step blends the vegetables with spices perfectly, creating a dish that is both nutritious and deeply satisfying.

Step 4

Simmering your tagine

Bring your mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low. If not using a tagine pot, cover with a lid or foil. Simmer gently for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender but not mushy. Stir occasionally for even cooking. Serve your Moroccan spiced vegetable tagine hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves, alongside couscous or bread for an authentic experience.