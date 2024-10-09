Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan delight with Jamaican jerk tofu skewers.

Create a marinade with soy sauce, vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and a blend of spices, then let the tofu soak up these flavors.

Skewer the marinated tofu with chunked bell peppers and onion, grill to perfection, and enjoy a burst of Caribbean sunshine in every bite! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Jamaican jerk tofu skewers: A vegan delight

By Anujj Trehaan 11:22 am Oct 09, 202411:22 am

What's the story Jamaican jerk tofu skewers bring a spicy, flavorful vegetarian experience to the table. Originating from Jamaica, jerk seasoning combines a blend of spices that tantalize the taste buds. This dish adapts Jamaica's vibrant flavors for vegetarians and vegans by using tofu as a meat substitute. Perfect for grilling season or whenever you crave something unique and savory, it is time to get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, use 14 ounces extra-firm tofu (pressed, cubed), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon each of vegetable oil, and apple cider vinegar. You will also require two teaspoons brown sugar, one teaspoon each of ground allspice, cinnamon, and nutmeg, one-half teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste), salt, black pepper, one red and one yellow bell pepper (both chunked), one large onion (chunked), and skewers.

Step 1

Prepare the jerk marinade

In a bowl large enough for the tofu, whisk soy sauce, vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar until fully combined. Then add ground allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Mix these ingredients until they form a smooth paste. This jerk marinade is essential for infusing traditional Jamaican flavors into our vegan skewers.

Step 2

Marinate the tofu

Add your pressed, cubed tofu to the marinade, ensuring each piece is thoroughly coated. Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour. A longer marination time means more flavor. If you're short on time, 30 minutes should suffice, but the longer it marinates, the better it will be at absorbing all those delicious spices.

Step 3

Assemble skewers

While the tofu is marinating, prepare the vegetables by cutting them into chunks of similar size. Once done, skewer them, alternating between a piece of tofu and a vegetable, creating a colorful array. Repeat the process until all ingredients are used up. If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water beforehand to prevent burning during the grilling process.

Step 4

Grill your skewers

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the skewers on the grates. Turn them occasionally for even cooking and char marks on all sides. The total cooking time is about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on tofu thickness. Once done, remove and serve immediately. Enjoy these vibrant jerk tofu skewers, a burst of Caribbean sunshine in every bite!