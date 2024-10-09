Jamaican jerk tofu skewers: A vegan delight
Jamaican jerk tofu skewers bring a spicy, flavorful vegetarian experience to the table. Originating from Jamaica, jerk seasoning combines a blend of spices that tantalize the taste buds. This dish adapts Jamaica's vibrant flavors for vegetarians and vegans by using tofu as a meat substitute. Perfect for grilling season or whenever you crave something unique and savory, it is time to get cooking.
Gather the following ingredients
For this dish, use 14 ounces extra-firm tofu (pressed, cubed), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon each of vegetable oil, and apple cider vinegar. You will also require two teaspoons brown sugar, one teaspoon each of ground allspice, cinnamon, and nutmeg, one-half teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste), salt, black pepper, one red and one yellow bell pepper (both chunked), one large onion (chunked), and skewers.
Prepare the jerk marinade
In a bowl large enough for the tofu, whisk soy sauce, vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar until fully combined. Then add ground allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Mix these ingredients until they form a smooth paste. This jerk marinade is essential for infusing traditional Jamaican flavors into our vegan skewers.
Marinate the tofu
Add your pressed, cubed tofu to the marinade, ensuring each piece is thoroughly coated. Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour. A longer marination time means more flavor. If you're short on time, 30 minutes should suffice, but the longer it marinates, the better it will be at absorbing all those delicious spices.
Assemble skewers
While the tofu is marinating, prepare the vegetables by cutting them into chunks of similar size. Once done, skewer them, alternating between a piece of tofu and a vegetable, creating a colorful array. Repeat the process until all ingredients are used up. If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water beforehand to prevent burning during the grilling process.
Grill your skewers
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the skewers on the grates. Turn them occasionally for even cooking and char marks on all sides. The total cooking time is about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on tofu thickness. Once done, remove and serve immediately. Enjoy these vibrant jerk tofu skewers, a burst of Caribbean sunshine in every bite!