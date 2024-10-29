Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Malaysian laksa soup by sautéing onion, garlic, and ginger in vegetable oil, then adding vegan laksa paste for a flavor punch.

What's the story Vegan Malaysian laksa soup is a deliciously rich, spicy, and coconutty noodle soup originating from Malaysia. This dish embodies Malaysia's melting pot of culinary influences, blending elements of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisines. While the traditional recipe calls for chicken or shrimp, this version is 100% plant-based and eggless. Perfect for vegans and vegetarians, it promises a hearty and satisfying meal. Ready, set, cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Malaysian laksa soup, you will need two tablespoons vegetable oil, one large onion (finely chopped), four cloves garlic (minced), one tablespoon ginger (grated), two tablespoons vegan laksa paste, one liter vegetable stock, 400ml coconut milk, 200g tofu (pressed and cubed), 100g rice noodles, one cup bean sprouts, half a cup each of sliced red and green bell peppers, salt to taste, and fresh coriander for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by warming the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced onion to the pot and saute it until it turns translucent. Next, add the minced garlic and grated ginger to the pot. Stir these ingredients together until their fragrant aroma is released. This creates the savory foundation for your laksa soup.

Step 2

Spice it up

Once your base is sauteed and smelling divine with garlic and ginger, it's time to add two tablespoons of vegan laksa paste to the pot. Stir well to make sure the paste covers the onion mixture evenly. Let it cook for around two minutes. This is important because it allows all the delicious flavors from your laksa paste to infuse into your base.

Step 3

Add liquids

Once your base is bursting with flavor from the laksa paste, add one liter of vegetable stock and one can of coconut milk to your pot. Crank up the heat until it boils, then dial it back down and let it simmer for a good 10 minutes. This step infuses all those delicious flavors together, creating a broth that tastes like liquid gold.

Step 4

Final touches

Add cubed tofu and rice noodles to the broth, and cook according to package instructions, until tender yet firm, about five minutes. Add sliced bell peppers in the final minutes to soften slightly, but retain their crunch. Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander and bean sprouts. Enjoy the creamy, spicy broth with a contrasting crunch.