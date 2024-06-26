In brief Simplifying... In brief Boost your energy with these vegan matcha treats.

Whip up no-bake energy balls with dates, matcha, oats, and nuts, or blend a heart-healthy matcha almond smoothie.

Start your day with vegan matcha pancakes for sustained energy, or indulge in a matcha coconut yogurt parfait for a creamy, antioxidant-rich dessert.

For a refreshing pick-me-up, try an iced matcha latte that's frothy and free from caffeine jitters.

Savor these dishes

Eat these vegan matcha treats for instant energy

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Explore the vibrant world of vegan matcha treats, ideal for an energy boost without animal products. These five simple, delicious recipes are rich in matcha green tea's benefits. Perfect for anyone looking to sustain their energy naturally, each treat combines unique flavors and health advantages, making your day more vibrant and fulfilling without compromising on taste or nutritional value.

Snack 1

Matcha energy balls

Blend one cup of dates with two tablespoons of matcha powder, a cup of oats, and a handful of nuts for a nutritious mix. Shape into balls and roll in coconut flakes for flavor. These no-bake energy balls, rich in fiber and antioxidants, are perfect for a quick energy boost. They combine taste and health benefits seamlessly, making them an ideal snack.

Beverage

Matcha almond smoothie

For an instant energy boost, blend one banana with a cup of almond milk, one teaspoon of matcha powder, and a tablespoon of almond butter. This smoothie is not just energizing but also supports heart health with the monounsaturated fats from almonds. It's a creamy, nutritious drink perfect for any time you need a quick lift.

Breakfast

Vegan matcha pancakes

Mix one cup of flour, one tablespoon of sugar, two teaspoons of baking powder, and one tablespoon of matcha powder. Gradually add almond milk for a smooth batter. Cook on a nonstick pan until golden. These vegan matcha pancakes not only taste great but also provide complex carbs for sustained energy, making them an ideal breakfast choice.

Dessert

Matcha coconut yogurt parfait

Begin with a layer of creamy coconut yogurt, followed by crunchy granola and fresh berries in a glass. Top this mixture with a sprinkle of matcha powder for an antioxidant boost. This dairy-free, creamy treat serves as an energizing dessert or breakfast option, offering a perfect blend of rich flavors and health benefits. Enjoy this parfait at any time for a delicious pick-me-up.

Drink

Iced matchy latte

To create this invigorating beverage, shake ice cubes, two teaspoons of matcha powder, and sweetener (like maple syrup) to taste. Then, incorporate three-fourths cup of chilled oat milk. Shake until the mixture is frothy. Pour the frothy blend into a glass for a refreshing, energizing drink that avoids caffeine jitters, making it a perfect choice for any moment needing a boost.