By Anujj Trehaan 12:46 pm Dec 02, 202412:46 pm

Vegan Persian sabzi polo hails from the vibrant culinary tradition of Iran and holds a special place during Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Its unique blend of herbs signifies rebirth and renewal, infusing each bite with distinct flavor and color. This vegan, eggless recipe welcomes you to experience the cultural tapestry woven by centuries of Persian culinary artistry.

To make vegan Persian Sabzi Polo, gather two cups of basmati rice, four cups of water (for soaking and cooking), one cup of chopped fresh dill, one cup of chopped fresh cilantro, 1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley, three tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, salt to taste, and four cloves of garlic (finely minced).

Preparing the rice

Start by rinsing the basmati rice well under cold running water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in four cups of water for a minimum of 30 minutes. This step is important as it removes the excess starch from the rice grains, preventing them from sticking together during cooking.

Cooking with herbs

Heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add minced garlic and saute until it turns golden brown. Stir in turmeric powder and saute for about a minute until fragrant. Add the soaked (and drained) rice to the pot along with salt to taste. Gently stir, making sure each grain is coated with oil.

Adding greens

Add chopped dill, cilantro, and parsley to the pot with rice, and fold in until well-distributed. Pour in enough water to cover the mixture, reaching about half an inch above its surface. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover tightly, and let it simmer gently until all liquid is absorbed.

Final touches

After 20 minutes of cooking, switch off the heat and let it steam covered for another 10 minutes. This step is crucial for achieving that perfect fluffy texture and distinct, separate grains. Serve it hot as a main course or a side dish. Our vegan Persian sabzi polo recipe is a beautiful fusion of tradition and flavor, accommodating dietary preferences without compromising taste.