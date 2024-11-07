Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Romanian mici by rehydrating textured vegetable protein (TVP) and seasoning it with soy sauce, smoked paprika, coriander, garlic powder, and thyme.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:23 pm Nov 07, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Vegan Romanian micis (aka mititei) are small, skinless sausages have been a staple in Romanian cuisine for hundreds of years. Traditionally made with meat, our recipe provides a vegan alternative, opening up this delicious dish to plant-based diets. Despite its long history, mici is particularly loved at outdoor events and barbecues, and our version retains that traditional savory taste. Ready to cook up a storm? Let's get started!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For making vegan Romanian mici, you need one cup of textured vegetable protein (TVP), 1/2 cup of boiling water, two tablespoon of soy sauce, one tablespoon of smoked paprika, one teaspoon of ground coriander, one teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon of thyme, and two tablespoon of vegetable oil (for grilling), and some salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the TVP mixture

Start by rehydrating the textured vegetable protein (TVP) in a large bowl. Add half a cup of boiling water to one cup of TVP and let it sit for approximately 10 minutes until it softens. This step is vital because it provides the TVP with a meat-like texture, crucial for replicating traditional mici.

Step 2

Seasoning and shaping

Once the TVP is soft and has absorbed all the water, add two tablespoons of soy sauce to it. Then add smoked paprika, ground coriander, garlic powder, thyme. Stir everything together until all the ingredients are well combined. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Now, form the mixture into small sausage shapes. You can do this by hand, or use a mold if you have one.

Step 3

Grilling the vegan mici

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat and lightly brush it with vegetable oil to prevent sticking. Place the shaped vegan mici on the grill and cook for approximately three minutes on each side, or until char marks form and they are thoroughly heated through. Remember not to overcrowd the grill to ensure even cooking.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Savor your vegan Romanian mici hot off the grill with simple sides like crisp, fresh salads or traditional mustard dips for an authentic taste experience. These juicy treats also pair wonderfully with crusty bread or creamy mashed potatoes for a heartier meal. This fusion of flavors promises a delicious and satisfying plant-based dining experience, honoring the dish's origins while embracing a vegan lifestyle.