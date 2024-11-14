Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Scottish potato scones with a simple four-step process.

Start by preparing lump-free mashed potatoes, then mix with flour, melted vegan butter, baking powder, and a pinch of salt to form a soft dough.

Roll out the dough, cut into your preferred shapes, and cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown.

Enjoy these scones warm with vegan butter or a hearty plant-based Scottish breakfast.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:26 pm Nov 14, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Vegan Scottish potato scones (tattie scones) are a delicious way to start your day. These Scottish scones have a long history and have been enjoyed for hundreds of years. They're easy to make with just a few ingredients, and they're perfect for anyone looking for a vegan take on a classic dish. Time to get cooking!

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan Scottish potato scones are two cups of mashed potatoes (make sure they're cooled down), one cup of all-purpose flour (keep a little extra on hand for dusting), two tablespoons of vegan butter (melt it down to a liquid), half a teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients work together to create the ideal texture and taste for your scones.

Step 1

Prepare your mashed potatoes

Begin by making your mashed potatoes if you have not prepared them already. Boil two large potatoes until they're soft and easily mashable. Drain them thoroughly and then mash until you achieve a smooth consistency without any lumps. Don't add any milk or butter like you would for regular mashed potatoes; we want to keep it vegan-friendly. Allow the mash to cool down before proceeding to the next step.

Step 2

Mix your dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled mashed potatoes with the all-purpose flour, melted vegan butter, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix everything together until a soft dough forms. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour until it's soft but not sticking to your hands.

Step 3

Roll out and cut shapes

Lightly flour your work surface to keep things from getting sticky. Roll that dough out until it's about half an inch thick. Time to shape up! Use a biscuit cutter or the rim of a glass cup to cut out rounds from the dough. Or, just keep it classic and cut them into triangles with a knife.

Step 4

Cook your scones

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. You don't need any oil because the vegan butter in our dough will do the trick. Cook the shaped scones for three to four minutes on each side until they're golden brown. Serve them warm with some vegan butter or go all out with baked beans and sauteed mushrooms for a full Scottish breakfast, all plant-based!