Vegan southern grits breakfast guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:22 pm Dec 13, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Vegan southern grits, hold the cheese, please! The rich culinary heritage of the American South has found a new rhythm in vegan southern grits. Made from ground corn, this versatile dish transcends breakfast boundaries. It's like a warm hug on a plate, and it doesn't discriminate - everyone can enjoy its hearty comfort, regardless of dietary restrictions. Roll up your sleeves and let's make magic in the kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan southern grits, gather one cup of coarse ground cornmeal (grits), four cups of water or vegetable broth for added flavor, one teaspoon of salt, two tablespoons of vegan butter or olive oil for richness, 1/4 cup of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor without dairy, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Optional toppings include sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and green onions.

Step 1

Preparing your grits

Start by heating the water or vegetable broth in a medium-sized pot until it boils. Slowly whisk in the grits and salt to prevent lumps from forming. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot. Let the grits cook for approximately 20 minutes. Make sure to stir them occasionally so they don't stick to the bottom of the pot.

Step 2

Adding flavor and texture

Once your grits have thickened and absorbed most of the liquid, stir in the vegan butter or olive oil, along with the nutritional yeast. This combination adds a creamy richness and a savory, cheesy flavor to your grits while keeping everything completely plant-based. Finish by seasoning with freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Step 3

Customizing your bowl

Now, it's time to personalize your vegan southern grits with optional toppings. Sauteed mushrooms provide a deep, earthy flavor; diced tomatoes contribute a touch of freshness; green onions lend a subtle crunch. And, you can add spinach or bell peppers for additional nutrition and color. Try different combinations until you find your perfect blend.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your creamy vegan southern grits hot for the perfect start to your day or as a comforting meal anytime. They pair beautifully with avocado slices or roasted vegetables for added creaminess and a contrasting texture. Relish the taste of tradition with a modern twist that ensures everyone at the table can enjoy, regardless of dietary preferences.