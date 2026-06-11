Follow this guide

These herbs can bring vegetarian soup to life

By Simran Jeet 03:24 pm Jun 11, 202603:24 pm

What's the story

Vegetarian soups can be a delicious and nutritious meal option, especially when you add the right herbs. Herbs not only add flavor but also bring a host of health benefits. From fresh to dried, various herbs can be used to amp up your soup game. Here are five herbs that can make your vegetarian soups tastier and healthier.