These herbs can bring vegetarian soup to life
What's the story
Vegetarian soups can be a delicious and nutritious meal option, especially when you add the right herbs. Herbs not only add flavor but also bring a host of health benefits. From fresh to dried, various herbs can be used to amp up your soup game. Here are five herbs that can make your vegetarian soups tastier and healthier.
Herb 1
Basil: A fragrant addition
Basil is a popular herb that goes well with vegetarian soups. Its sweet and slightly peppery taste goes well with tomatoes and vegetables. Basil is also known for its antioxidant properties, which can help fight inflammation. Adding fresh basil leaves to your soup just before serving can keep its aroma and flavor intact.
Herb 2
Thyme: Earthy undertones
Thyme has an earthy flavor that goes well with hearty vegetable soups. It pairs well with root vegetables and legumes, making it a perfect pick for lentil or bean-based soups. Thyme is also rich in vitamins A and C, which boost the immune system. You can either add fresh thyme sprigs during cooking, or use dried thyme for convenience.
Herb 3
Parsley: Freshness amplified
Parsley adds a refreshing taste to vegetarian soups, balancing out rich flavors with its mild bitterness. It is packed with vitamins K and C, making it a healthy addition to any meal. Chopping up fresh parsley and adding it just before serving enhances the visual appeal and adds a burst of freshness to the dish.
Herb 4
Oregano: Bold flavor profile
Oregano brings a bold flavor profile that goes well with Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian soups. Its robust taste goes well with tomatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers. Oregano is also known for its antibacterial properties, thanks to compounds like carvacrol. You can add dried oregano during cooking or use fresh leaves for a stronger flavor.
Herb 5
Dill: Unique taste enhancer
Dill has a unique taste that goes well with creamy or broth-based vegetarian soups. Its feathery leaves add an aromatic touch that pairs well with potatoes or carrots in soup recipes. Dill is also known for aiding digestion due to its carminative properties. You can either use fresh dill while cooking or as a garnish before serving to enjoy its full benefits.